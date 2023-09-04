Jaren Jackson Jr. (right) and Jonas Valanciunas (left) battling for the ball at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup on September 3, 2023, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — Jaren Jackson Jr. had no option but to watch his Team USA teammates absorb their first loss at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

The reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year saw himself mostly glued to the bench after he got five fouls in just 15 minutes and 26 seconds of action.

As a result, he only had three points, three assists, a rebound, and a steal in their shocking defeat.

When asked post-game if his fouls affected their performance as a unit, Jackson said that it was more of Lithuania's shooting than the Americans not being able to show up on the defensive end.

“They shot the lights out,” the Memphis Grizzlies star said. “It doesn’t matter. They played really well, so it doesn’t matter.”

Lietuva made 14 of their 25 three-pointers, nine of which came in the first half when they were able to establish 21-point leads at multiple points -- and that was pretty much the story of the game, explained Jackson.

“They were shooting pretty well. They played really hard, they played together, and they won,” the 6-foot-11 former fourth overall pick of the 2018 NBA Rookie Draft said.

“They made everything, they played well. It’s hard to beat a team that’s playing well.”

At the World Cup, Team USA was riding on a four-game winning streak, just like Jonas Valanciunas and the whole Lithuanian squad, and they did not face a lead as much as last night’s peak during their earlier assignments.

They even crushed their opponents with an average margin of 28.75 points per contest during their victories against New Zealand, Greece, Jordan, and Montenegro.

But Lithuania was just as impressive. Before their win last night, they defeated their opponents by 25.25 points in four games. They defeated Egypt, Mexico, Montenegro, and Greece over that span.

Regardless of last night's results, however, after topping Group J with their wins on September 1, both teams are already assured of a spot in the tournament’s quarter-final phase, which would start Tuesday, September 5, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The "Block Panther" then kept it simple on how they would be bouncing back as they continue their redemption tour to capture the FIBA World Gold.

“Play harder, start earlier, shut people down,” he said. “Just play better, that’s all we gotta do, just play better.”

The Americans will be facing Italy at 8:40 p.m, while Lithuania will be locking horns against Serbia at 4:45 p.m.



For more stories on the FIBA World Cup, click here.