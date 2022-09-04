Gilas Pilipinas coach Nenad Vučinić at the sidelines of their game against New Zealand. FIBA.basketball



MANILA, Philippines -- Serbian coach Nenad Vučinić is admittedly relieved to have gotten away from the "drama" of Philippine basketball, but he is open to one day returning to the country and working with the local federation once again.

Vučinić was part of the coaching staff of Gilas Pilipinas and took over for Chot Reyes during the third window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers in July. He also joined the coaching staff of the Meralco Bolts.

But upon the expiration of his contract at the end of August, Vučinić opted not to renew with the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP), walking away from the national team program after less than a year of involvement.

"Look, there was certainly a little bit too much drama for my liking. I understand the passion of the fans and the people about basketball. But you know, every issue seems to be a very big issue, and it shouldn't be that way," Vučinić told newly-appointed Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman Noli Eala on his "Power and Play" program, Saturday.

"It is a bit of a relief," he added. "[But] obviously, you know, I have all the really good memories coming back from the Philippines. I hope to be back in the future, maybe in some different role."

It's a sentiment that Vučinić repeated throughout the interview, as he insisted that his departure from the SBP was amicable. Indeed, the coach stressed that the federation "really tried to keep me."

"There were no hard feelings between us at all," he assured.

Vučinić made it clear that there was no truth to the rumors that he felt "under-utilized" in the Gilas program, and revealed that he offered to leave early in his tenure when his mentor, Tab Baldwin, resigned as the national team head coach.

It was Baldwin who had offered Vučinić the role of Gilas consultant in the first place.

"I said to everybody in SBP as well, it's fine, those things happen. I will leave as well because I'm his [Baldwin's] guy. But it was his insistence that I stay, he really, honestly wanted me to stay with the program, to help the program in the future," Vučinić explained.

"I was really reluctant. But after talking to Coach Chot, who was his replacement and manager Butch [Antonio], for example, I decided to have a go. And I really enjoyed my time. It was a great six months," he added.

There were, of course, some issues. Preparation time was limited, and it showed in a big loss to New Zealand in the third window of the qualifiers. But Vučinić insisted that he did not regret filling in for Reyes as head coach, and was quite happy with the time he spent with the Gilas players.

Nonetheless, it was also clear to him that it would be best for all involved if he stepped away.

"I had no regrets at all. I had no regrets taking that role as a consultant, as assistant coach, whatever you're gonna call it, or as a head coach in those short periods of time," said Vučinić.

"But with all the drama that was happening, I thought it was best for everybody that I just quietly slip out," he added. "I thought it was best for everybody to calm things down, and let Coach Chot work in his peace, with the team for the remainder of this World Cup campaign."

Still, his experience in Philippine basketball was something that Vučinić treasured, and he remains open for a return -- be it with SBP or even with the Meralco franchise.

"I only have fond memories, especially with Meralco. I hope to be back in the future there, one day," he said.

RELATED VIDEO: