Spikers' Turf: VNS escapes Santa Rosa in five sets

The VNS One Alicia Griffins celebrate after scoring against Santa Rosa in the 2022 Spikers' Turf Open Conference. PVL Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- The VNS One Alicia Griffins dug deep to overcome a youthful Santa Rosa side in five sets, and claim a second straight win in the 2022 Spikers' Turf Open Conference, Saturday at the Paco Arena.

The Griffins had to overhaul a one-set deficit and survive an extended fourth set en route to a 25-23, 21-25, 22-25, 30-28, 15-13 triumph.

Ben San Andres led the way for VNS with 24 points on 21 kills, two blocks and an ace, while Uriel Mendoza added 12 points including some clutch hits down the stretch.

It was a gritty performance from the Griffins, who overcame a six-point deficit in the fourth set to force a deciding frame. In the fifth set, Mendoza drilled the go-ahead hit before Santa Rosa's Jade Disquitado committed their 45th error to put VNS at match point, 14-12.

The Lions saved one match point but Mendoza put them away in the next rally, wrapping up the marathon match in two hours and 30 minutes. VNS improved to 2-0 in the tournament, joining Cignal HD at the top of the standings.

Disquitado continued to impress, firing 25 points on 23 kills for Santa Rosa. Kris Hernandez added 17 points.

The Lions are fielding mostly high school players who will represent the Philippines in the upcoming ASEAN School Games later this year. They currently have a 0-2 record in the Spikers' Turf.

