Philippines defender Sofia Harrison in action against Malaysia in the 2022 AFF Women's Championship. Photo courtesy of the PFF.



Philippines defender Sofia Harrison is looking forward to a new adventure after signing a professional contract with SV Werder Bremen Frauen, which competes in the first division of the Frauen-Bundesliga.

SV Werder announced Harrison's signing on Friday, calling her "a player with potential."

"We wanted to add a left-footed player to our squad in the full-back position so that we can always react to all situations that can arise during a season," said Birte Brüggemann, SV Werder Bremen department head, in a statement.

Harrison is currently in California where she is in camp with the Philippine women's national football team. They are set to play New Zealand in a friendly on September 6 [September 7 in Manila].

In a story posted on the PWNFT's Instagram account, Harrison expressed her gratitude for the support she has gotten since announcing the move.

"It feels really great, I feel really blessed for this opportunity. Thank you everyone for all the support and love, I really appreciate it," the defender said.

"I'm very excited to get to work and play with a new team," she added.

Harrison, 23, has been the first choice at left back for Filipinas coach Alen Stajcic since taking over the team in October 2021. She has won 20 caps for the country, scoring two goals.

After receiving her first call-up for the 2018 AFF Women's Championship, Harrison has helped the Filipinas qualify for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, win a bronze medal in the 31st Southeast Asian Games, and rule the AFF Women's Championship 2022 on home soil.

She is set to report to SV Werder next week after the international window. SV Werder Bremen placed ninth in the 2021-22 season of the Frauen-Bundesliga.



