PBA: Yeng Guiao feels NLEX 'in breakthrough position'

Former NLEX head coach Yeng Guiao. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Yeng Guiao has just one regret from his six-year stint with the NLEX Road Warriors.

Speaking to Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman Noli Eala on "Power and Play," Guiao lamented that he could not lead the Road Warriors to a "breakthrough" during his time in charge, and is now leaving them just as the pieces seem to be in place for them to make a run.

NLEX on Friday confirmed that they are parting ways with Guiao, who became their head coach in 2016 and steered the team to two semifinals appearances during his time in charge. Guiao later explained on "Power and Play" that he was offered a corporate position by NLEX, but he opted not to accept as he still wants to coach.

"I'm very satisfied [with my time in NLEX]," Guiao said on Saturday. "I only have one regret, siguro, kung meron man."

"Ang tingin ko kasi, ito 'yung stage na 'yung piyesa ng team, 'yung camaraderie, 'yung chemistry, 'yung pag-absorb nila ng system, andiyan na eh. Parang kaunting breakthrough na lang eh," he admitted.

NLEX made the quarterfinals of the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup despite the absence of Kiefer Ravena, and were moments away from a semifinals spot before suffering a collapse against the Magnolia Hotshots.

But with young forward Calvin Oftana making rapid progress, and Kevin Alas now healthy after a series of knee injuries, Guiao believes that it's a matter of time before the Road Warriors can elevate themselves into true contenders.

"Pero well, the timing, siguro for us is not the best timing," he said. "Pero siyempre, hindi naman 'yung timing namin ang tinitingnan ng management eh. Meron din silang timing on their side. So that's my only regret."

"So it's [the team] in a breakthrough position," he added.

Guiao is unaware of who will take his place as NLEX head coach, and the team has yet to announce a replacement as well.

But Guiao is sure of one thing: he will be the first to cheer if the Road Warriors take a step forward and become an even better team in the coming conferences.

"I will be proud if this team is able to 'yun nga, advance and play even better, even without me. I will take pride in that," he said.

A seven-time PBA champion, Guiao says he is now testing the market and is listening to any offers of a coaching position.

"I'd like to be able to explore or make myself available if there is an opportunity to still coach," he said.

