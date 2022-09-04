Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - Nexplay EVOS on Sunday suffered their 5th straight loss in MPL Philippines Season 10 after 2-1 loss to Echo Philippines last Sunday at the ICITE Auditorium in Quezon City.

Echo and Nexplay were neck-and-neck as the match lingered into the 30th minute mark, with Nexplay weathering through veteran Jaypee “Jaypee” Dela Cruz's pick-offs with his Chou.

Renejay "Renejay" Bacarse pressured Jhonville "Outplayed" Villar's Beatrix towards the final parts of the game, dealing him the final blow, which ultimately led to Nexplay's death march.

Renejay earned the MVP honors with his Masha, behind a 3/8/10 kill-death-assist record. 2019 SEA Games gold medalist Jeniel "YellyHaze" Bata-anon kept Nexplay afloat in the mid-stages with his Xavier, supplying a 7/2/10 KDA record.

Echo Philippines forced a Game 3, as they exploited the lack of late-game firepower from Nexplay, and spoiled the return of John Paul "H2wo" Salonga's signature Ling.

Jaypee became the MVP in Game 2 behind a 1/2/6 KDA record with his Franco, which was crucial in picking off Nexplay's players.

Echo snowballed in Game 3 to secure the series. Nexplay will end the first half of the season at 7th place, with the top 6 teams enjoying at least a 5-point cushion towards a spot at the playoffs.

Nexplay reeled from the departure of former head coach John Michael "Zico" Dizon, and players Michael "MP The King" Endino along with Jhonwin "Hesa" Vergara to Cambodia, and the release of Aether Pro players such as URESHIII, and Cadenza.

Nexplay geared for a team rebuild anchored on ex-Onic PH roamer Mico "Micophobia" Quitlong, mainstays John Paul "H2wo" Salonga, Jeniel "YellyHaze" Bata-anon and Mariusz "Donut" Tan, along with returnee James “Jeymz” Gloria.