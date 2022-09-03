Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - Like water off a duck's back, Blacklist International are taking last weekend's back-to-back MPL Season 10 losses in stride as they try to secure a slot anew in the world championship.

At the same time, it was lessons learned for the defending world champs, head coach Kristoffer "Bon Chan" Ricaplaza told reporters.

"Tiningnan namin kung saan kami nagkamali, saan kami nagkulang sa mga talo na 'yon. Ang daming team na dumaan sa like 5 losing streak and then eventually nakakarating sa finals so ang sa'min masyado pang maaga para ma-down kami sa 3rd week na talo. So tinake namin yun as lessons learned," Bon Chan said after winning against TNC Pro Team.

For captain Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna, who secured back-to-back MVP awards in the 2-0 sweep against a struggling TNC squad, it was a time for her to regain composure.

"Ang pinakanatutunan ko mas magfocus ako sa sarili ko para mas ma-guide ko nang mas maayos ang team," the team's shotcaller shared.

For Bon Chan, teams have also become more competitive, a far cry from their dominant runs in Seasons 7 and 8.

"Sobrang dikit ng mga team natin ngayon and siguro nasa will na lang na manalo. Doon na lang nagkakatalo dahil pareho sa execution, strat, nagsilakasan ang lahat ng team," Bon Chan said.

As it stands, Blacklist are in 3rd place, slightly behind Omega and Onic Philippines, who are tied for the top spot with 13 points apiece.

Blacklist will face defending champions RSG Philippines next, and a sweep means they will regain the top spot.