Philippines forward Chandler McDaniel with her family during the AFF Women's Championship 2022. Camille B. Naredo, ABS-CBN News.

Philippines forward Chandler McDaniel is among the 27 players called up to the women's national football team's camp in California, where they are preparing for a friendly against New Zealand.

This marks McDaniel's return to the national team since suffering a knee injury in their campaign in the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 in February. The striker missed the Filipinas' stints in the 31st Southeast Asian Games and the AFF Women's Championship 2022.

McDaniel has two goals in seven appearances for the Filipinas, including the match-winner against Thailand in their first game of the Women's Asian Cup.

The Philippine Football Federation (PFF) called up four new players to the camp, namely goal-keeper goal-keeper Kaiya Jota, defender Reina Bonta of Yale University, and midfielders Reinna Gabriel of Cornell and Fil-Norwegian Meryll Abrahamsen.

The core of the team that won the AFF Women's Championship was also called up by head coach Alen Stajcic.

The Filipinas will take on FIFA Women's World Cup co-host New Zealand at the Titan Stadium in California State University, Fullerton on September 6 (September 7 in Manila).

The Football Ferns are ranked No. 22 in the world and will be led by Angel City FC captain Ali Riley.

RELATED VIDEO: