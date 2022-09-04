TNT head coach Chot Reyes. PBA Images.

MANILA - TNT head coach Chot Reyes had nothing but praise for his team after their painful defeat to San Miguel in Game 7 of the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup Finals.

Reyes could not be at the Araneta Coliseum for Sunday's game, having tested positive for COVID-19. Sources with knowledge of the situation said the coach had not attended their practice on Saturday as he was already feeling unwell.

Despite Reyes' absence, the Tropang GIGA went blow for blow with SMB and even led, 89-84, after three quarters. They ran out of answers in the fourth quarter, however: San Miguel opened the frame with 17 unanswered points, and TNT faded from there.

"Congrats to Coach Leo Austria and the San Miguel Beermen for the championship," Reyes said in an Instagram post after the game, a 119-97 triumph for SMB.

"But [I am] so immensely proud of our guys, led by Jayson Castro and Kelly Williams, for their courage in battling overwhelming odds," he added. "Sorry I couldn't be on the floor with you for that last one. On to the next!"

Castro was sensational, playing through a sprained ankle to put up 32 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists. Williams did a yeoman's job of defending San Miguel's June Mar Fajardo while also tallying six points and seven rebounds.

But TNT ultimately couldn't keep up when San Miguel stepped on the gas pedal in the fourth. It didn't help that they were without the injured Glenn Khobuntin, while Poy Erram got ejected late in the second quarter for a flagrant foul on SMB's Mo Tautuaa.

The loss kept Reyes from claiming what would have been a 10th PBA championship.



RELATED VIDEO: