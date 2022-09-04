Carlos Alcaraz of Spain reacts to winning a point against Jenson Brooksby of the US during their third round match of the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in the Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 03 September 2022. Justin Lane, EPA-EFE

NEW YORK -- Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz claimed a season-leading 47th win of the year on Saturday as he marched into the US Open fourth round despite breaking one of his shoes.

The third seed defeated Jenson Brooksby of the United States 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 on the back of 46 winners.

Alcaraz, a quarter-finalist in 2021, will face either 2014 champion Marin Cilic or Dan Evans for a place in the quarter-finals.

The 19-year-old managed to break one of his tennis shoes as he slid to reach a ball in the middle of the match.

"It's the third time that I have done this. As you can see, I do a lot of sliding," said Alcaraz.

Apart from the broken shoe, which he gave away to a fan at the end of the match, his only other problem Saturday was having to fight back from double break down in the third set.

"He was playing with a high level, high intensity, he's a tough opponent," said Alcaraz.

