PBA action tips off at Don Honorio Ventura State University Gym in Bacolor town, Pampanga on Wednesday. On Saturday, the game between San Miguel and Alaska was postponed. PBA Media Bureau

The PBA announced the postponement of the Saturday game between Alaska and San Miguel, citing health and safety protocols related to COVID-19.

The two squads were supposed to play at 4:35 p.m. at Don Honorio Ventura State University Gym in Bacolor town, Pampanga.

"Alaska Aces vs. San Miguel Beermen is postponed in accordance with the PBA's health and safety protocols. It will be rescheduled at a later date following league guidelines," the league said in a bulletin.

"The game between the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters and NLEX Road Warriors originally scheduled at 2 p.m. will push through but will be moved at 4:35pm."

The announcement came days after the league temporarily barred NorthPort from playing in the restart of the Philippine Cup last Wednesday.



FROM THE ARCHIVES