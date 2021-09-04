Fil-Am Paralympic gold medalist Raymond Martin sets eyes on Paris 2024

Watch more on iWantTFC

Paralympic athlete Raymond Martin won gold in the 100 meter men's T52 wheelchair race at the 2020 Tokyo Games Thursday night. This is the Fil-Am's third Paralympic medal in Japan after previously winning two silver medals in the 400 meter and 1500 meter men’s T52 races. In total, he has won seven Paralympic gold medals and three silver medals in three Paralympic Games.

"It feels great. I still get super excited. I can’t wait to go up on top of the podium, hear the national anthem. So three games later, it still feels amazing," Martin said.

The 28-year-old had a slow start in Tokyo, trailing behind the Japanese contender but he was determined to cap the Games with a gold medal. His family missed the competition but they were all glued to every live stream of the Paralympic Games at their Strasburg, Pennsylvania home.

"I know he doesn’t start off very, very fast, but around 50 meters, dun na maga-accelerate na dire-diretso na siya (I know he doesn't start off very, very fast but around 50 meters, he began accelerating and took off from there)," Martin's mother April said. "Actually we’re more worried dahil may injury siya sa kamay niya (Actually, we're more worried because of his hand injury)."

Martin was born with a congenital condition called Freeman-Sheldon syndrome, a skeleto-muscular impairment that restricts the movement in his joints. But that did not stop him from pursuing a career in the Paralympics.

Before the Tokyo Games started, Martin was contemplating on retiring and focusing on studying to become a physician's assistant. But after capping the competition with another gold, Martin is gearing up for Paris 2024. "Coming on top of the podium again, I would say, I can’t rule out Paris," Martin revealed.

Meanwhile, his mom shared a piece of advice to mothers who also have children with disabilities: "The biggest help you can do is make them as independent as possible."

Martin has also dominated the World Championships with ten golds, two silvers and a bronze medal.