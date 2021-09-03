Filipina fighter Denice Zamboanga suffered the first defeat of her MMA career following a tight decision loss to South Korean veteran Seo See Ham in the first round of the ONE Women's Atomweight Grand Prix Friday night in Singapore.

Zamboanga had to settle for a split decision loss despite being able to use her grappling skills to offset Ham's striking for most part of their three-round battle.

The Korean was able to sneak in several left hands, but the Filipina created openings for takedown attempts.

An accidental clash of heads in the third round opened a deep gash in Zamboanga's forehead, momentarily halting the fight.

But when she was allowed to continue, the bloodied Pinay went all out and slammed Ham to the mat. Zamboanga traded punches with the Korean until the final bell.

Only one of the three judges sided with Zamboanga, awarding Ham the win.

The Thailand-based Filipina now has an 8-1 record.

Ham, meanwhile, improved her record to 24-8 and moved to the semifinals of the Atomweight Grand Prix.