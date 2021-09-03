Denice Zamboanga and South Korea's Seo See Ham during the final face off. Handout photo

Denice Zamboanga tried to fight off the tears over her controversial loss to South Korea's Seo See Ham in the ONE Women's Atomweight Grand Prix in Singapore.

But the emotion got the better of her given the manner she was handed her defeat.

Despite being a huge underdog coming into the fight against the veteran striker from Korea, Zamboanga was able to give Ham a highly competitive match.

The Pinay utilized her grappling skills in an effort to offset Ham's superior striking.

Midway in the third round, she sustained a nasty cut in the forehead. But after being allowed to continue, she immediately went for a huge takedown and slammed the Korean to the mat.

Still two of the judges favored Ham with a split decision.

"For me I really did my best in everything. I reviewed my fight, she didn't do anything, I had the control. I even engaged her in striking," said a teary-eyed Zamboanga during the post fight interview.

But she did not blame Ham for the loss.

"I still respect her. It's not her fault, but the judges,'" said Zamboanga.

"Para sa akin ako ang nanalo. I was disappointed with the judging."

The Pinay plans to have her fight reviewed and let ONE make the final decision.

She also thanked the Filipino fight fans who took to social media to complain about the result.

"Gusto kong magpasalamat sa mga Pilipino na patuloy na sumusuporta sa akin, alam nila ginawa nila ang best ko," she said.

With the loss, Zamboanga has practically bowed out of the race for the women's Atomweight Grand Prix title.