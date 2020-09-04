Home  >  Sports

WATCH: Raptors go wild, after OG Anunoby hits game-winner to save Toronto

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 04 2020 11:02 AM | Updated as of Sep 04 2020 11:03 AM

The Raptors mob OG Anunoby after Anunoby's game-winning shot at the buzzer against Boston on Thursday (US time). Mark J. Terrill, AP

The Toronto Raptors got an unlikely hero to save them from virtually being eliminated in the NBA playoffs, when OG Anunoby nailed the 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the defending champions a 104-103 victory over the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals on Thursday (US time).

Not only did the Raptors get a win but a new lease in life, as well, as an 0-3 deficit in their series would have essentially spelled doom.

Watch Anunoby's clutch shot below:

Now, Toronto is just behind 2-1, with Game 4 on Saturday.

Read More:  NBA   Toronto Raptors   Boston Celtics   OG Anunoby   buzzer-beater  