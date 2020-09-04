WATCH: Raptors go wild, after OG Anunoby hits game-winner to save Toronto

The Toronto Raptors got an unlikely hero to save them from virtually being eliminated in the NBA playoffs, when OG Anunoby nailed the 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the defending champions a 104-103 victory over the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals on Thursday (US time).
Not only did the Raptors get a win but a new lease in life, as well, as an 0-3 deficit in their series would have essentially spelled doom.
Watch Anunoby's clutch shot below:
Now, Toronto is just behind 2-1, with Game 4 on Saturday.