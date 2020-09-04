UAAP: JAO group to submit UST ‘bubble’ report to DOJ on Monday

Officials of the Joint Administrative Order group on COVID-19 have agreed to submit to the Department of Justice a report detailing whether University of Santo Tomas broke quarantine protocols when its men's basketball team scrimmaged in Sorsogon in June.

The group composed of Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), the Department of Health (DOH), and the Games on Amusements Board (GAB), joined by the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), convened in a virtual meeting on Friday, discussing the basketball camp dubbed "Sorsogon bubble."

"Tinitignan natin ang possible violations then we'll forward our report to DOJ this Monday," said GAB chairman Baham Mitra.

"Monday morning namin iprepresent sa DOJ, then there will be a presscon after lunch."

UST coach Aldin Ayo and members of the Growling Tigers are under fire following an alleged basketball camp held in Ayo's home province, which would have violated government-issued quarantine protocols.

The group also asked National University (NU) to provide a written report about its alleged violation involving its volleyball program.

Mitra, meanwhile, said the GAB has urged Chooks-to-Go, the PBA, and the Philippine Football League to present their set of practices to help the JAO group craft measures for the amateur leagues.

"On Monday, magpe-present si coach Eric Altamirano (Chooks-to-Go), magpe-present ang PBA, magpe-present ang PFL ng tatlong best practices nila para ma-guide ang group sa pag-craft ng guidelines," he said.