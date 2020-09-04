NCAA: Chief Letran backer Chua assures Bonnie Tan remains Knights coach

As far as the school's chief supporter is concerned, the Letran Knights aren't interested changing coaches.

There has been talk on social media that Aldin Ayo could come in and call the shots at the Intramuros school, but Alfrancis Chua shot that down on Friday.

Bonnie Tan, the Knights' current head coach, shared a post speculating a possible reunion between Ayo and the Knights, whom Ayo led to an NCAA championship 5 seasons ago.

Chua, who serves as Letran special assistant to the rector for sports development, commented on the post, virtually assuring the incumbent Tan his job is safe.

"Baka sa ibang Letran papunta coach nila. Iisa lang Letran ang alam ko at ang coach dun si Bonnie Tan," said Chua, more popularly known as the San Miguel Corp. sports director.

Tan and Chua helped Letran win the Season 95 championship at archrival San Beda's expense.

After his stint at Letran, where he also played college basketball, Ayo transferred to La Salle where he led the Green Archers to the UAAP championship.

Two seasons after, Ayo moved to UST, hoping to bring the Growling Tigers back to their glory days.

That plan might have been derailed now after Ayo and his team became the subject of a joint government and league investigation for holding a training camp in Sorsogon amid a pandemic.