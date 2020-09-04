Michael Pacquiao’s wish if dad uses rap collab as entrance theme? ‘We’re gonna have to perform it’

Michael Pacquiao, whose rap single "Hate" has gone viral, would have no problem if world champion dad and senator Manny Pacquiao decided to use his tune as his father's entrance theme.

In an interview on MYX, Michael said his father's camp is planning to use his collaboration with Michael Bars titled "Pac-Man."

“I think they’re deciding to use that as the main song for when my dad comes into the ring. It’s crazy. If that happens, we’re gonna have to perform it. Me and my friend, Michael Bars," the younger Pacquiao said.

Michael said much of the song's credit should go to Bars.

"People thought it was my song. It’s not my song. It’s Michael Bars and Michael Pacquiao," he said.

Michael’s performance of “Hate” on Wish 107.5 became a massive hit, logging some 8.8 million views just a week after it was released.

He said his dad and mom Jinkee were delighted by his success.

“They’re really proud. They’re happy. They congratulated me. It’s really surprising how in a few days, it already reached millions,” said Michael.