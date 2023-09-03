V-League: UST takes down FEU to clinch semis spot

The UST Golden Spikers are through to the semifinals of the V-League Collegiate Challenge. PVL Media.

MANILA -- University of Santo Tomas weathered a brave stand from Far Eastern University to hack out a 25-22, 26-24, 20-25, 25-18 win and advance to the semifinals of the V-League Men's Collegiate Challenge, Sunday at the Paco Arena in Manila.

The Golden Spikers banked on their transition plays to mount comebacks in the first two sets before hacking out the win, their fourth against a loss.

Reigning UAAP rookie-MVP Josh Ybañez scored 29 of his 33 points off attacks, while Rainier Flor took care of the middle and delivered 14 markers on 11 spikes and three kill blocks.

"I think our digging and blocking worked today, which is our focus in training," said UST coach Odjie Mamon, whose wards will now shift their focus to unbeaten Ateneo. "We'll prepare for Ateneo. Hindi kami dapat dumepensa dun, dapat sumuntok din kami."

Siblings Nat and Van Prudenciano combined for 13 excellent digs as UST finished with 27, leading to 63 kills.

Dryx Saavedra, meanwhile, struggled for 12 points against the Golden Spikers' superb defense upfront while Martin Bugaoan came up with 12 markers for the Tamaraws, who slipped to 2-3.

Earlier, Emilio Aguinaldo College battled back from two sets down then wore down San Beda U in the decider to snatch a 14-25, 22-25, 25-23, 25-17, 15-11 victory and keep its slims semifinal hopes alive.

Frelwin Taculog came up big from the bench, scoring 17 points, including a crucial ace in the fifth that gave the Generals a 13-10 cushion, and adding 10 excellent receptions that helped fuel the team's late surge in the third that had them striking back from 22-23 down to extend the match.

EAC built on that escape to dominate the fourth then went on to complete their huge fightback in a duel of unbeaten teams.

The Generals thus snapped a four-game skid while inflicting the Red Spikers their fourth straight defeat.

Middle blocker Jester Bormel likewise shone in a change of role, coming away with 15 points, including 13 on attacks, to provide the needed backup to Taculog.

"Magandang halimbawa sila na kahit naghahanap pa kami ng tao na p'wedeng pumosisyon na p'wede naming madala sa NCAA. Maganda na makita na meron silang potensyal," said EAC coach Rod Palmero.

The power-hitting Kevin Montemayor top-scored with 20 points while Andrei Bakil added 15 points for San Beda, whose 37 errors took their toll on the Red Spikers' bid.