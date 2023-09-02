Photo from V-League media bureau

MANILA – The University of the East (UE) Lady Warriors and the Far Eastern University (FEU) Lady Tamaraws are looking to stretch their dominance in the 2023 V-League Women’s Collegiate Challenge.

The Lady Warriors and Lady Tamaraws will put their identical unblemished 4-0 records at stake when they face the still winless teams in the tournament which is returning after Friday's postponement due to Typhoon Hanna.

FEU will face the struggling San Sebastian Lady Stags at 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Paco Arena in Manila while UE will close the four-game bill against the Lyceum Lady Pirates at 4 p.m.

Super rookie Jelai Gajero remains a doubtful starter after the California Precision Academy standout sustained a left knee injury in the Lady Warriors’ five-set escape over the Perpetual Help Lady Altas last Wednesday.

The Lady Warriors have yet to give an update on her status.

In men’s play, San Beda and Emilio Aguinaldo College clash in a duel of winless teams at 10 a.m. while UST shoots for its fourth victory in five matches against FEU, which is out to break a 2-2 record, at noon.

The postponed matches pitting San Beda against National University and archrivals Ateneo and La Salle in the men’s division will be played at a later date.

The rescheduled game day will also include Mapua Lady Cardinals against San Sebastian and the match between Benilde Lady Blazers and Enderun College.