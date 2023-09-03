Serbia was too much for Karl-Anthony Towns and the Dominican Republic. FIBA

MANILA (UPDATED) -- Serbia scored a 112-79 blowout against the Dominican Republic on Sunday, marching its way to the last eight of the 2023 FIBA World Cup at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Eagles unleashed a furious start against Dominican Republic, building a quick 26-9 lead in the first eight minutes of the game.

Bogdan Bogdanovic stayed on the forefront of the Serbian assault as they took advantage of the Dominicans' hapless defense for a 21-point gap, 56-35.

The outcome became evident midway through the final period when Serbia widened the gap to as much as 35 points.

NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns scored 25 points, while three other Dominicans added double-digit figures.

But the Serbians were much more balanced with only Nikola Jovic ending up scoreless.

Bogdanovic had 20 markers and Vanja Marinkovic had four triples to finish with 16 points just like Nikola Milutinov. Filip Petrusev added 14, while Stefan Jovic and Marko Guduric added 12 and 10, respectively.



In the end, the Eagles shot 88 percent on two-pointers and 66 percent overall. They also played unselfish basketball, dishing out 29 assists.

The Serbians also limited Dominican Republic to just 43 percent from the field and forced 21 turnovers.

Serbia coach Svetislav Pesic said they did not want a repeat of their loss to Italy, hence they scored almost non-stop against the Dominicans.



"It was important to show a reaction after the last game (against Italy). The team reacted excellently. It was a very important victory," he said.

"We had a bad say 13 minutes in the last game (against Italy) that cost us the victory unfortunately,” said Milutinov. “But most importantly we came back. We didn't give up. We showed our quality today and won the game.”

