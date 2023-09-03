Nikola Vucevic in action for Montenegro at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup, September 3, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — Montenegro will finish the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup much better than their previous campaign.

The Black Mountains, who placed 25th in their 2019 stint, ended this year’s tournament on a high note after they defeated Greece, 73-69, on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Nikola Vucevic provided the firepower for the Montenegrins once more, putting up 19 points, seven rebounds, and two assists as they scored their third win in five games. Vladimir Mihailovic also provided help for Montenegro, putting up 10 markers and two boards.

Montenegro’s 10-4 start in the final frame allowed them to break away and create a 60-46 lead after a conversion by Igor Drobnjak at the 7:03 mark of the same quarter.

Still, Greece made a last stand and cut the lead to four, 64-68, with 16 ticks left in the game, but it proved to be too late as Montenegro successfully ran off with the victory after converting on their final attempts to widen the lead once more.

Leading Hellas was Ioannis Papapetrou with 16 points while helping him was Kostas Papanikolau with 13.

Both Montenegro and Greece failed to advance to the knockout rounds after losing their first assignments in the second round last Friday.

While the final rankings are yet to be determined, the Black Mountains advancing to the second round while also getting a win means that they will be among the top 16 teams of the tournament.

On the other hand, despite losing their third game in five games, Hellas will also still be among the top 16 teams. They finished in 11th place during the 2019 games.

