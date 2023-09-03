Jonas Valanciunas against Team USA at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup on September 3, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Lithuania pulled off one of the biggest upsets in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup so far.

Jonas Valanciunas worked wonders for his squad with 12 points and seven rebounds, as Lithuania stunned Team USA, 110-104, Sunday night at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The Lithuanians started the game strongly and established a lead as huge as 21 at multiple points of the first half with the help of their nine three-pointers at the end of the second frame.

Team USA, however, refused to go down without a fight as they cut the lead to as low as four, 52-56, after a Jalen Brunson lay-in at the 5:44 mark of the same quarter.

But Lithuania didn’t let its guard down and weathered Team USA’s run by re-establishing a 10-point lead early in the fourth period, 75-65.

Mikal Bridges' three-pointer with less than a minute left cut the lead to five once more, 100-105, but it was too late as Lithuania's advantage was enough to bring them home to their fifth win in as many games

Leading the Americans was Anthony Edwards with 35 points, but they endured their first loss in five games.

Lithuania will be facing Serbia, who earlier destroyed the Dominican Republic to eliminate them, in the quarterfinals, while the Americans will be up against Italy also in the next round.

Both games will be held at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.

