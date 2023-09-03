Rolands Smits (R) of Latvia in action against Lucas Dias (L) of Brazil during the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 group stage second round match between Brazil and Latvia in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 3, 2023. Adi Weda, EPA-EFE.

Latvia punched its ticket to the quarterfinals of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 after pulling away for an 104-84 victory over Brazil, Sunday evening at the Indonesia Arena in Jakarta.

Making their first appearance in the World Cup, Latvia is now headed to Manila for the knockout phase of the tournament after finishing the group stages with a 4-1 win-loss record.

They ended Brazil's dream run in the competition, after the South Americans pulled off a 69-65 stunner over Canada last Friday to stay in the hunt for a quarterfinals spot.

It was a nip-and-tuck game in the first half with Latvia settling for a 45-42 lead at the break, but they found their rhythm in the third period to break the game open.

Latvia torched Brazil for 36 points in the pivotal quarter, with Davis Bertans leading the way. They led 81-63 after the period and cruised to victory from there as Brazil had no answer.

Andrejs Gražulis paced Latvia with 24 points on 11-of-15 shooting, while Artūrs Žagars had 17 and Bertans finished with 14 points. It was another team effort for Latvia, which continues to miss Dairis Bertans due to injury.

Bruno Caboclo had 20 points and seven rebounds for Brazil, while Yago Santos had 14 points on 5-of-11 shooting.

But the Brazilians, who put together a superb defensive effort against Canada, allowed Latvia to shoot 58% in the game including 16-of-33 from long distance.

Spain and Canada will dispute the other quarterfinal spot at stake in Group L later in the night.

For more stories on the FIBA World Cup, click here.

RELATED VIDEO