Iran leaned on its net defense to frustrate the Philippines in the classification phase of the 2023 Asian Senior Women's Volleyball Championship, Sunday evening in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

Iran picked up a hard-earned win in five sets, 22-25, 25-22, 25-21, 24-26, 15-12, to keep the Philippines winless in the tournament. The Filipinas dropped all three of their games in the group stage to China, Kazakhstan, and Hong Kong.

The loss dropped them to the 13th place match against Uzbekistan on Tuesday, with the two teams battling to avoid being the last-placed squad in the competition.

The Philippines took a 10-9 lead in the fifth set off back-to-back errors from Iran, but the Iranians responded with four straight points, capped by two consecutive blocks to take a 13-10 advantage.

Alyssa Solomon's crosscourt hit ended the silence for the Philippines, and an unforced error by Iran made it a one-point game, 13-12. But the Philippines could not navigate past Iran's net defense, and they were blocked in back-to-back rallies to suffer yet another defeat.