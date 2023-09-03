France coach Vincent Collet and veteran Nic Batum. FIBA.

Contenders France were left looking for answers after their disastrous FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 ended on Saturday.

The French men’s basketball team were seen as favorites in the tournament, but by the second day, the fifth-ranked squad were already out of the running for a podium finish after losses to Canada and Latvia.

The World Cup would have been the perfect build-up for Les Bleus, knowing that the country will be hosting the 2024 Olympics next year on home soil.

“It’s too early to talk about next year, but we talked already many times about what we need this year, so I can repeat but we missed the tournament after two days, the tournament was over,” head coach Vincent Collet said after France’s 87-77 consolation victory over Cote d’Ivoire.

The win was all for naught, as France finished 18th overall officially; prior, the group never placed lower than 13th in the World Cup stage.

“We cannot be satisfied with that,” Collet said.

“We got to be honest. It’s our last game of the World Cup, and we didn’t come here to play the qualifiers,” guard Isaia Cordinier added.

“We are all human so we have less motivation playing these types of games. Just to finish the right way was really important, and we respect the opponent even though we didn’t come to play this type of game.”

Bannered by veterans and Olympians Nicolas Batum, Nando de Colo, Evan Fournier, and Rudy Gobert, France had a solid preparation series for the World Cup.

The squad had a 6-1 record in its friendlies leading up to the World Cup, including two wins over Lithuania.

Collet, the long-time French mentor who took over the men’s side back in 2009, was just as perplexed as fans regarding a disappointing showing in the tournament.

“Preparation and competition are two different things. I guess we were not ready enough to fight as we were for the formal competition. Probably,” he said.

“It’s difficult to analyze just now. But obviously, the first two games, we gave a 90-point average between Latvia and Canada, and for sure it’s not at all what we’re used to [doing in the last] 10 years, 15 years.”

Under Collet, France enjoyed several milestones in men’s basketball history, including an Olympic silver in Tokyo two years ago, four EuroBasket medals including the title in 2013, and a bronze in the World Cup 2014 in Spain.

As the group heads home to gather and prepare for an event of even grander magnitude and higher expectations, all hope that they can find answers soon rather than for questions to continue piling up.

“I mean, it might be a bit late now. We have one more year before the Olympics to work on it. I don’t know, we have to look ourselves in the mirror and get back to our standards,” Cordinier said.

For more stories on the FIBA World Cup, click here.

RELATED VIDEO