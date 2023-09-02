FIBA: Lebanon wraps up World Cup by beating Iran

Lebanon triumphed over Iran to conclude their World Cup campaign. FIBA.

Lebanon concluded its campaign in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 by holding on for an 81-73 victory over Iran, Saturday evening at the Indonesia Arena in Jakarta.

Iran erased a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter and got within six points, 73-67, with still over 50 seconds left thanks to a three-point play by Mohammadsina Vahedi.

But Lebanon was steady at the line in the closing stretch, allowing them to fend off Iran's late rally.

Wael Arakji starred for Lebanon with 21 points on 6-of-9 shooting on top of seven assists, while Ali Haidar had 20 points before fouling out late. Omari Spellman had nine points and 11 rebounds.

Mohammad Amini paced Iran with 22 points, while Hamed Haddadi -- in what may have been his final game with the national team -- had 14 points and eight rebounds.

After the game, both squads paid tribute to Haddadi at center court. The Iranian big man, now 38 years old, led Iran to three gold medals in the FIBA Asia Cup as well as two silvers in the Asian Games.

Lebanon finished the World Cup with a 2-3 win-loss record, winning both of their games in the classification round. Iran slumped to a 0-5 slate.

For more stories on the FIBA World Cup, click here.