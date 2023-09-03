FIBA: Germany routs Slovenia for top seed in Group K

Teammates celebrate Isaac Bonga (R) of Germany as Luka Doncic of Slovenia returns to the team bench during the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 second round match between Germany and Slovenia in Okinawa, Japan, September 3, 2023. Kimimasa Mayama, EPA-EFE.

Germany overcame a slow start and showed their class in a 100-71 demolition of Slovenia to stay unbeaten in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023.

Dennis Schroder was the star once more as Germany improved to 5-0 and seized the top seed in Group K heading into the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Luka Doncic and Slovenia suffered their first loss on Sunday night at the Okinawa Arena in Japan, wrapping up the group stage with a 4-1 slate. They, too, are headed to Manila for the quarterfinals.

Germany trailed 11-25 after the opening period, where they allowed Slovenia to make 10-of-17 field goals. But the second frame was a complete reversal: Germany clamped down defensively and allowed just nine points in the period.

They scored 27 points of their own to take the lead, 38-34, and carried that momentum into the third quarter where they broke the game open.

Germany went on to lead by 32 points, as they shot 55% from the field including 48% from beyond the arc. They torched Slovenia in transition, scoring 20 fastbreak points.

Schroder wound up with 24 points to earn Player of the Game honors, while also adding 10 dimes. Four other Germans reached double-digits.

Doncic had 23 points on 9-of-22 shooting, along with six rebounds and six assists. Klemen Prepelic was the only other Slovenia player in double-digits, with 12 points.

For more stories on the FIBA World Cup, click here.

RELATED VIDEO