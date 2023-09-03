FEU, UE clinch spots in V-League women's semis

The FEU Lady Tamaraws. PVL Media.

MANILA -- Far Eastern University and the University of the East are assured of places in the semifinals of the V-League Women's Collegiate Challenge after beating separate opponents, Sunday at the Paco Arena in Manila.

The Lady Tamaraws made quick work of the San Sebastian Lady Stags, 25-12, 25-18, 25-12, racking up their fifth win in a row.

Libero Max Jungco anchored FEU's defense in the win, finishing with 17 digs and eight excellent receptions. Three Lady Tamaraws ended the game with double-digit scores, with Keisha Bedonia leading the way with 13 points, 10 of which came from successful attacks. Mitzi Panangin and Chenie Tagaod contributed 10 markers each.

"Team effort pa rin ito. Ang dahilan kung bakit nakakadepensa nang maayos si Max ay dahil maganda rin ang blocking namin," said interim head coach Manolo Refugia regarding the win.

Amacka Tan attempted to keep the Lady Stags in the match with eight points, while Tin Marasigan chipped in seven.

UE, for their part, also cruised against Lyceum of the Philippines University, 25-15, 25-15, 25-23. It was also the fifth consecutive win for the Lady Warriors.

They welcomed Khy Cepeda back to their lineup after Jelai Gajero had suffered a knee injury in their previous game. The wing hitter played a crucial role, contributing three kills before Caseiy Dongallo eventually sealed the victory with an off-the-block hit.

With the semifinal berth secured, UE is now looking ahead to its matches against fellow top teams Far Eastern University and College of Saint Benilde.

Head coach Jerry Yee said: "Sa amin wala namang bago. In-anticipate namin 'yung mga ganung matchups para ma-gauge kung nasaan na ba kami. Same pa rin, paghahandaan namin, at sana makakita kami ng improvements."

Kacey Balingit led the Lady Warriors with eight points in the match, including five spikes, one block, and two service aces, while Dongallo relentlessly attacked the LPU defense with 10 kills.

Janeth Tulang made a significant effort for the Lady Pirates, but her 12 points were not enough to rescue the team from falling into a 0-5 hole.