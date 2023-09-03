Australia exited the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 on a winning note, overpowering Georgia for a 100-84 triumph on Sunday afternoon at the Okinawa Arena in Japan.
The Boomers will not be advancing to the knockout phase after a costly 91-80 defeat to Slovenia in their first game in Group K.
Still, they made sure that their World Cup stint will end on a high, with five players scoring in double-digits in the comfortable win.
Veteran Patty Mills had 19 points and five assists, while Dante Exum added 18 and Josh Giddey put up 15 points. Australia shot a blistering 53% from the field, including 14-of-31 from long range.
They finished the World Cup with a 3-2 win-loss record. Georgia, meanwhile, concluded their stint with a 2-3 win-loss slate.
Goga Bitadze had 20 points and five boards to lead Georgia in the loss.
