Josh Giddey of Australia in action against Alexander Mamukelashvili (L) of Georgia during the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 second round match between Australia and Georgia in Okinawa, Japan, September 3, 2023. Kimimasa Mayama, EPA-EFE.

Australia exited the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 on a winning note, overpowering Georgia for a 100-84 triumph on Sunday afternoon at the Okinawa Arena in Japan.

The Boomers will not be advancing to the knockout phase after a costly 91-80 defeat to Slovenia in their first game in Group K.

Still, they made sure that their World Cup stint will end on a high, with five players scoring in double-digits in the comfortable win.

Veteran Patty Mills had 19 points and five assists, while Dante Exum added 18 and Josh Giddey put up 15 points. Australia shot a blistering 53% from the field, including 14-of-31 from long range.

They finished the World Cup with a 3-2 win-loss record. Georgia, meanwhile, concluded their stint with a 2-3 win-loss slate.

Goga Bitadze had 20 points and five boards to lead Georgia in the loss.

For more stories on the FIBA World Cup, click here.



RELATED VIDEO