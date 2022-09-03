Spikers' Turf: Cignal drops Army-Katinko in 3 sets

From Spikers Turf

Cignal used solid blocking to sweep Army-Katinko in 3 sets, 25-15, 25-14, 25-19, in the Spikers’ Turf Open Conference at the Paco Arena in Manila on Saturday.

Marck Espejo led the way for the HD Spikers with 8 kills and 4 kill blocks while JP Bugaoan added 9 points and 4 blocks.

Cignal now holds the solo lead with two straight victories.

“Everyone performed well compared to our game against Sta. Rosa,” said Cignal head coach Dexter Clamor.

“I think our advantage against Army was we had tune-up games with them,” added Clamor.

Cignal also proved too strong in offense, hammering in 41 kills, 7 more than the Troopers.

In the other game, VNS-One Alicia squeezed out a come-from-behind 25-23, 21-25, 22-25, 30-28, 15-13 win against a gritty Sta. Rosa side.

Uriel Mendoza led the Griffins’ 5-set escape against the City Lions.

"Noong first three sets talaga hindi namin mahanap 'yung groove namin," said VNS-One Alicia head coach Ralph Ocampo.

"Ang plano talaga namin ay majority ng team magamit, pero malakas talaga 'yung kalaban while 'yung team namin parang masyado silang relaxed... 'yun 'yung winork-out namin nung huli."

Mendoza had 12 points and 8 receptions, while Benedict San Andres led in scoring with 24 points.