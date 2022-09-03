Courtesy: Moonton Games

MANILA - Defending MPL Philippines champions RSG Philippines extended their winning streak to 3 after a sweep of Echo Philippines in their MPL Season 10 showdown held at the ICITE Auditorium in Quezon City, Saturday.

With Echo poised for a death push, RSG capitalized on an Echo error, leading to a counter-push leading to the victory in favor of the reigning MSC champs.

Dylan "Light" Catipon's Atlas was the MVP in Game 1 behind a 1/4/7 kill-death-assist record.

RSG Philippines now have a 4-2 win-lose record, and are poised to take 3rd to 4th place, pending the results of the match between Blacklist International and TNC Pro Team later at 8 p.m.

RSG easily melted down Echo's heroes during team fights, thanks to Arvee "Aqua" Arvonio's Faramis and Eman "EMANN" Sangco, securing the sweep within 11 minutes of Game 2, as they exploited the lack of damage coming from the Orcas.

RSG will face Blacklist International tomorrow, while Echo will face Nexplay EVOS on the same day, to conclude the first half of the season.