MPL Philippines

MANILA - TNC Pro Team on Friday seem to have found their footing after an emphatic 2-0 sweep of top-seeded Onic Philippines in their MPL Season 10 matchup at the ICITE Auditorium in Quezon City.

After losing their first 5 games, TNC now have a 1-5 record, but remain last. With the loss, Onic PH will tie with Omega for the top seed.

TNC was in full control of both games, with Ben "Benthings" Maglaque leading the way in Game 1 with his Franco, earning 6 assists as his hooks disrupted the "Super Rookie" team in teamfights.

The win was much-needed, according to Benthings.

"Sobrang saya namin kasi sobrang kailangan po namin para mas mapush yung confidence at lumiwanag ang pag-asa," Benthings said after the match.

Salman "Kingsalman" Macarambon debuted with a bang, powering his team to the second win behind a 2/0/5 kill-death-assist record, switching Jomarie "Escalera" Delos Santos out in Game 2.

TNC will be facing Blacklist, who are seeking to bounce back from a two-game skid on Saturday.

Onic will face Bren Esports next week.