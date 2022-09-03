Bren and Nexplay shake hands ahead of their matchup in MPL Season 10 at the ICITE Auditorium. MPL Philippines

MANILA - Bren Esports on Saturday sent a struggling Nexplay EVOS squad to a 4-game losing skid in the MPL Season 10 with a 2-0 sweep, at the ICITE Auditorium in Quezon City.

Bren, who reaped their back-to-back wins, spoiled Renejay "Renejay" Bacarse's return, as he suited up for the first time this season.

Nexplay had total control for most of the match, with John Paul "H2Wo" Salonga racking up 4 kills and 2 assists with his Pacquito, and Renejay picking off one player to another with his signature Chou.

Bren went for the kill in the 14th minute mark, finally shutting off both players for the Game 1 win.

Michael "KyleTzy" Sayson earned the MVP nod in Game 1 with his Julian, behind a 2/2/6 kill-death-assist record.

It was the same story in Game 2, with Bren banking on a late-game power spike to come alive and seal the sweep.

Nexplay remain at 7th place with a 1-5 record, while Bren ends its first half of the season at 4th place, tied with Echo Philippines.

Nexplay will face Echo tomorrow, while Bren will face top-seeded Onic Philippines on Saturday.