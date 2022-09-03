Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - Blacklist International snapped a two-game slide with an emphatic sweep of TNC Pro Team in their MPL Season 10 matchup at the ICITE Auditorium in Quezon City, Saturday.

After taking an uncontested Lord in the 12th minute of Game 1, Blacklist never looked back, with the defending world champs zeroeing in on Daniel "Sdzyz" Chu's Balmond.

Taking down four people in the 15th minute, Blacklist went for the death push.

Blacklist was in full control in Game 2, taking the easy sweep.

Captain Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna earned the MVP nod in Game 1 with her Diggie, racking up 12 assists, on top of one kill, and in Game 2 with her Lolita.

TNC Pro Team remain at last place with a 1-5 record, while Blacklist will rise to the 3rd place with a 4-2 record.

Blacklist will have the chance to regain the top spot if they sweep defending champions RSG Philippines on Sunday, to end the first half of the season.