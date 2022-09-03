Bren Esports after their win against Nexplay EVOS during the MPL Season 10 clash last September 3. Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - Bren Esports head coach Francis "Duckeyyy" Glindro was in high spirits as the squad secured at least 5th place to end the first half of the season, via back-to-back wins against Omega Esports and Nexplay EVOS.

This was a far cry from their struggles from the last couple of seasons, where the M2 world champions barely made it to the playoffs.

For Duckeyyy, the rebuild is slowly coming into fruition.

"I'm happy really with the result. We'll be placing at least 5th, I think. It's quite refreshing to see that we're making a comeback. So, I think If I could summarize it, I'm just happy," Duckeyyy told reporters after the win against Nexplay EVOS.

Bren are on track for a playoff spot they missed in Season 8 and Season 9.

Bren pulled off two comeback games in its games against Nexplay, spoiling the return of Renejay "Renejay" Bacarse, who put up a stellar performance with signature hero Chou.

Bren coach Jian "Pauloxpert" Munsayac explained that the plan was to drag the match to the late game, to buy time for the heroes to scale up.

"Early game, hirap na hirap talaga sila [Bren]. The plan was to defend through the late game para makapagscale ang heroes namin, and we met that [winning] condition," he said.

Bren Esports will face Onic Philippines next week.