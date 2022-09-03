One thing about Clarkson's game that appeared better now? His conditioning, Guiao says. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

It has been four years since Jordan Clarkson first represented the Philippine team at the 2018 Asian Games and head coach Yeng Guiao and then-reserve player Don Trollano had the privilege of being a part of that team.

Guiao relished the opportunity of being the first PBA mentor to coach Clarkson and watching the NBA star playing for Gilas Pilipinas just recently in the last two games of the fourth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers, made him to draw comparison on the same player he coached four years ago.

“Mas gumaling pa yata siya,” Guiao told ABS-CBN News. “Actually, he’s more mature. Nu’ng kasama namin siya, doon pa lang siya nagpapakundisyon. Ngayon, he’s close to his best condition, siguro preparing for the NBA na rin.

“At the same time, the more he plays with Filipinos, the more he plays with his teammates, the better he will get. Kapag nakabisado mo mga kasama mo mas alam mong gamitin ’yung galing nila. I think if he’s going to play for the World Cup, he can be even better. Malaking tulong siya.”

Guiao, Clarkson and the Philippine squad were a game away from reaching a podium finish and a win could guarantee them of a potential medal in the Jakarta Asiad, but lost in close games against powerhouse teams China and South Korea.

Clarkson returned to the national team program four years after and played in the last two games against Lebanon where the Philippines narrowly lost to the crack squad from the Middle East before beating Saudi Arabia at home 84-46, in a game where the NBA star dazzled the local crowd at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Trollano was looking forward to a get-together dinner with Clarkson and the rest of the 2018 Philippine squad, but it didn’t push through.

“Akala ko magkaka-dinner kami last weekend parang magpapa-dinner for the Asian Games team. Hindi ko alam kung bakit hindi natuloy siguro dahil pagod si Clarkson,” said Trollano. “Naghihintay lang kami, parang si Coach Yeng pa nga ’yung nagsabi eh.

“Pero mas gumaling si Clarkson. Parang kakaiba. Iba talaga kapag NBA-caliber player. Sobrang layo ng skills nila compared sa atin.”

Clarkson along with 7-foot-3 center Kai Sotto, who now plays for the Adelaide 36ers in NBL Australia, had committed themselves to play for Gilas Pilipinas in next year’s World Cup.