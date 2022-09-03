Gilas Pilipinas celebrates after routing Saudi Arabia in the fourth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers. FIBA photo

Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone believes the current crop of Gilas Pilipinas that competed in the fourth window of the FIBA World Cup qualifiers has the potential to be the best in Asia.

The Filipinos, who lost to Lebanon but were dominant against Saudi Arabia, had the likes of Jordan Clarkson, Kai Sotto, Dwight Ramos and several PBA mainstays.

"The thing that impressed me the most with this team is the athleticism," said Cone, who served as one of coach Chot Reyes deputies for the August window of the qualifiers, in an interview on Noli Eala's Power and Play.

"JC (Jordan Clarkson) as he likes to be called, he came in so seamlessly... just a really good guy, he worked from the first moment he was here. He was such a joy to coach... The presence of Kai defending the rim... I don't think there's any question here in Asia, he is a dominant force here in Asia with his ability to protect the rim."

"We have a really good size at point guard position in terms of Scottie and Chris Newsome. Those guys can defend and play. Jimmy Alapag was a great player, LA was a great player, but they're undersized in that position."

But for the team to succeed, Cone said they will need to stay intact and allowed to grow under Reyes' coaching system.

Cone, the winningest coach in the PBA, said Reyes' dribble-drive system was perfect for the players available to Gilas.

"It's guard-oriented, and it all of kind came together very well. It showed in the Saudi game and believe it or not it showed in the Lebanon game," he said.

Gilas smashed the visiting Saudis with a 86-48 win at Mall of Asia Arena. But before that the nationals suffered a 95-80 heartbreaker to the Lebanese in front of a hostile crowd.

"I don't think people realize that Lebanon has won 22 of their last 23 international games," said the Ginebra coach. "We played them in Lebanon and it was crazy, crazy. It was like Ginebra reversed crowd, it was nuts."

"We came in at a small level because everything's so new, but we grew a lot from Lebanon to Saudi Arabia game... If this team can stay as a group and given a chance to grow, I think we can be the dominant team in Asia as long as we stay intact and continue to grow."

Cone, however, admitted that success will also depend on the changes the team goes through.

"That's always a question for us, cause were always making changes here and there. New coaches, new systems. It really doesn't matter who coaches, it could be Sonny Jaworski, Norman (Black), Yeng (Guiao), Tab (Baldwin), Chot, myself, Jong Uichico... it's about keeping that coach there for a period of time so that the system can grow and get to a higher level."

