The NLEX Road Warriors and veteran mentor Yeng Guiao had mutually agreed to part ways, ending a six-year partnership in the PBA that saw the squad becoming a consistent fixture in the playoffs and producing players who made it to the Gilas Pilipinas men's basketball team.

While fans and basketball experts are now making speculations as to where the seven-time champion coach is headed, it's also interesting to know who'll take over as new mentor of the Road Warriors.

"We have short list of candidates, but we will still wait for the approval of Boss Rod (Franco) and Boss MVP," said team executive Ronald Dulatre.

Under Guiao, NLEX was able to reach the playoffs consistently, including a semis stint in the franchise twice, the last one was in the 2021 Governors' Cup last season.

In the ongoing Philippine Cup, the Road Warriors fell a game short of making another Final Four run, but lost in overtime against the Magnolia Timplados Hotshots in their knockout match in the quarterfinal round.

“It was a mutual decision between the NLEX Road Warriors management and Coach Yeng Guiao to end the agreement,” NLEX management wrote in a statement.

“We thank him for developing the team. In fact, we reached semis twice and this showed how he professionalized the team. We wish Coach Yeng all the best in his future endeavors,” added the NLEX management.

Under Guiao, the Road Warriors were able to reach the semifinals twice and had been in the playoffs the last three conferences.

With Guiao at the helm, NLEX was able to produce players who became a part of the Gilas Pilipinas team -- Kiefer Ravena, Kevin Alas and the latest one, Calvin Oftana.

Alas, former team captain of NLEX, gave his heartfelt message on his long-time coach.

“Indeed a blessing that I got to play under Coach Yeng. A great coach, but a better person off the court. My career blossomed under him. He patiently waited for me after 2 ACL injuries. The Guiaos treated me and Selina as family. That's why I will always be grateful to Coach Yeng!

We will miss you Coach,” added Alas.

