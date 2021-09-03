Caviar "Enderr" Acampado in SEA Games Starcraft 2 esports gold medal match in San Juan City on December 10, 2019. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - Starcraft SEA Games gold medalist Caviar "EnDerr" Acampado has left Liyab Esports, after the organization decided not to renew his contract last month, the seasoned esports athlete announced on his Facebook page Friday.

In a post Friday afternoon, EnDerr said the Globe-backed organization decided to focus to other game titles, but clarified that he respects the decision.

"Given the lack of tournament support for Starcraft 2 and the reality of this pandemic, I respect their decision and I wish nothing but success for Liyab," EnDerr said.

After graduating last May, the Zerg player said he is thinking about whether he should continue his career as a full-time Starcraft II player or pursue a career in game development.

"Whatever the future holds, I’m actively looking for opportunities for the next step of my career," he said.

He also thanked Liyab's management team and co-players, along with Mineski for the time they spent together, along with the provided support.

"Thank you for the laughs and I hope you keep the fire burning and sorry for the headaches I caused while I'm in the bootcamp LOLOL.

To the whole Mineski family, thank you for the unconditional support, you guys will always have a special place in my heart. Thank you for all who supported me and the team throughout the years! GG's!" he said.

Under the Sibol esports national team, EnDerr notched a gold medal in the pilot esports SEA Games tourney held in the Philippines in 2019.