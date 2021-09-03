From the PBA Facebook page

TNT Tropang GIGA gave the Meralco Bolts a rude awakening with a 91-76 beatdown in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Don Honorio Ventura State University Gym in Bacolor, Pampanga on Friday.

Mikey Williams drilled five treys to finish with 27 points for the Bolts, while Roger Pogoy added 20 points to go with his five rebounds.

Riding on a strong first half, the Texters led by as much as 30 points. The lead was whittled down to 11 early in the fourth period when the Bolts launched a series of runs.

But the TNT made quick adjustments and fended off the comebacking Meralco.

John Pinto had 16 points and seven rebounds, while Reynel Hugnatan added 14 markers for the Bolts.

TNT now sports a 5-0 slate while dealing Meralco's second defeat in seven games.

The Bolts were coming off a scintillating 95-94 victory over Magnolia prior to their loss to the Texters.

(More details to follow)