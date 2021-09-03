From the PBA Facebook page

Juami Tiongson and the Terrafirma Dyip did it again.

Tiongson posted another career high as the Dyip pulled off yet another upset, this time against the fancied Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings, 95-90, in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Don Honorio Ventura State University Gym in Bacolor, Pampanga Friday.



Tiongson lit up the Gin Kings with nine triples to finish with 31 points while lifting Terrafirma to the franchise's first-ever win against Ginebra.

But the 5-foot-10 point guard also gave credit to his teammates.

"It wouldn't be possible if everyone didn't do their roles.. Everyone did their part," said Tiongson, who also tallied six assists, three rebounds and three steals.

Eric Camson and Aldrech Ramos also gave the Dyip major boost, by scoring 15 and 11, respectively, for the team's first back-to-back victory since the 2017 Commissioner's Cup.

"I want to give this credit to all my players... Everyone, 11 players talagang gusto nilang manalo," said Terrafirma coach Johnedel Cardel.

'"Yung coaches ko... talaga they really worked hard. Kahit madaling araw na they're watching the tapes, scouting."

Ginebra, led by Chris Standhardinger's 17 points, fell to its third defat in six starts.

Five other Kings scored in double digits, but most of them had a dry spell especially during the crucial stages of the game.

It was Terrafirma's first win against Ginebra in 17 meetings.

Prior to its victory against the Kings, the Dyip also pulled off a shock 110-104 triumph over San Miguel Beer in overtime Wednesday.

In that game, Tiongson scored 29 points.

The scores :

TERRAFIRMA 95 – Tiongson 31, Camson 15, Ramos 11, McCarthy 10, Ganuelas-Rosser 7, Cahilig 5, Celda 5, Gabayni 5, Laput 2, Calvo 2, Batiller 2

GINEBRA 90 – Standhardinger 17, J. Aguilar 16, Tenorio 14, Thompson 12, Pringle 11, Caperal 11, Ayaay 5, Mariano 2, Salado 2, Tolentino 0, Enriquez 0

Quarters : 22-23, 51-46, 78-65, 95-90