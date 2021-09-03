PBA: Magnolia pummels Blackwater for bounce-back win

Photo from PBA website



The Magnolia Hotshots made sure not to repeat the same fate they experienced against Meralco Bolts as they vented their ire on Blackwater, 94-78, and kept the Bossing winless in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup at the Don Honorio Ventura State University Gym in Bacolor, Pampanga Friday.

The Hotshots, who squandered a 16-point lead against the Bolts and eventually lost the match on Wednesday, 94-95, leaned on Ian Sangalang and Mark Barroca who both tallied 16 points for their fifth win in six outings.

Paul Lee, Calvin Abueva, and Jerrick Ahanmisi also showed solid performances, chipping in a combined 41 points in the game.

Blackwater had a steadier start in the match, breaking the 6-all deadlock for a 20-10 advantage in the first period, highlighted by a couple of threes from Kelly Nabong.

But the Hotshots slowly returned to the game in the latter part of the first half with a 9-3 run midway of the second quarter, capped by Ian Sangalang baskets, to make it 38-37.

Magnolia then opened the third quarter with a 9-2 run sparked by Abueva to establish a 53-43 lead with 8:32 minutes left in the quarter.

They extended the gap to 17 points at 63-46 after Jackson Corpuz drilled a three-pointer.

Mike Tolomia tried to rally back his team after back-to-back baskets but Lee extended Magnolia's lead to 19 points when he knocked down a trey with less than 9 minutes left to play, 83-64.

Andre Paras cut Blackwater’s deficit to 10 in the final two minutes after a jumpshot, 77-87, but Sangalang completed a three-point play and Magnolia never looked back.

Blackwater remains at the bottom of the standings with a disappointing 0-6 record.