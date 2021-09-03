Hidilyn Diaz holds her P10-million insurance coverage from Manulife Philippines. Handout

MANILA -- Manulife Philippines announced Friday that it has turned over a P10-million insurance coverage to weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz in celebration of her gold medal win at the Tokyo Olympics.

In a statement, the company said Diaz received Manulife Horizons, which it described as "an investment-linked insurance product."

A virtual turnover ceremony was held for Diaz, with the event attended by Manulife Philippines president and chief executive officer Richard Bates, chief marketing officer Melissa Henson, chief product Officer Jose Ang, and the athlete's manager, Noel Ferrer.

Diaz said she is grateful to Manulife Philippines for "believing in me even before the Tokyo Olympics."

"Winning the Olympic gold medal is not only a dream come true, but has also opened so many doors for me that will help me build a better future for me and my loved ones," she said.

"With this life insurance coverage, I have peace of mind with the life protection it offers, giving me confidence to face what lies ahead," she added.

Manulife Philippines first announced its P10-million insurance coverage prize for Diaz in August.

The insurer tapped the weightlifter to become one of its brand ambassadors in the country in 2019, after she publicly asked for financial support from private companies.

Cash and other gifts have piled up for Diaz since she clinched the country's first-ever Olympic gold medal.

Among these are a condominium unit in Quezon City, a house and lot in Tagaytay, a car, and free flights for life.

Related video: