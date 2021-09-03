Watch more on iWantTFC



As a way to say thanks for her successful skateboarding career, beloved Pinay skateboarder and Olympian Margielyn Didal has decided to give back to the poor.

In her recently posted video titled “The Margie Program 01,”

Didal and her family are shown preparing lunch to give to the street people of Cebu City.

"It's already 12 noon, just in time for lunch. So we'll drive around the streets of Cebu. We will be giving away free lunch for the street kids. See you around," she said in the video.

She thanked her mother, girlfriend and friends for helping out in her initiative.

They cooked lumpia, pancit and rice and packed them to be given away to the poor.

"Big thanks to my mom for cooking, to my gf and friends (Insomy Crew) for helping," said Didal in her Instagram post.

RELATED VIDEO