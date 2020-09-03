WATCH: With shot not falling, Harden makes impact on defensive end

Though he is best known for his impact on the offensive end, James Harden proved that he could get it done on the other end of the floor as well with a clutch play in Houston's do-or-die Game 7 against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Harden's shot abandoned him in the game, as he made just four of his 15 attempts for 17 points.

But when the Rockets needed a stop in the final seconds, the former Most Valuable Player stepped up to the plate by rejecting a three-point attempt by OKC's Luguentz Dort.

That stop kept the Rockets on top, 103-102, and they eventually won, 104-102, to advance to the semifinals of the Western Conference.

"Offensively, I played like sh*t," Harden said after the game. "I couldn't make a shot, turned the ball over, just doing everything that was not supposed to happen."

"But I just kept sticking with it," he added. "My teammates gave me confidence throughout the course of games."

Harden also praised Dort, who had a career-best 30 points in the contest.

"Defensively, I had to make a play, and I tried to close out to him. He's been knocking down some shots tonight so I had to get out to him," he explained.

With Harden struggling to score, it was Eric Gordon and Robert Covington, with 21 points each, who led the way for the Rockets. Russell Westbrook added 20 points.