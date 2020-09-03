UAAP Board recommends sanctions against Aldin Ayo over UST bubble - source

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) The UAAP Board of Managing Directors is recommending sanctions against Aldin Ayo, the head coach of University of Santo Tomas, for his role in the controversial training camp held in his hometown of Sorsogon.

ABS-CBN News has been informed that the BMD is expected to recommend that Ayo be sanctioned and investigated over the so-called "Sorsogon bubble." The recommendations will be given to the Board of Trustees, which is composed of the presidents of the UAAP member-schools.

It still remains to be seen, however, exactly how the sanctions will be meted out and which body will be responsible for implementing them.

The BMD met for over three hours on Thursday to discuss the matter, after representatives from UST reported the results of an investigation by a fact-finding committee last week.

UST was represented by legal counsel Atty. Alfonso Verzosa and legal coordinator Atty. Elgin Perez in last week's meeting that also involved the Commission on Higher Education, the Games and Amusements Board, the Philippine Sports Commission, and the Department of Health.

UST conducted an internal probe after it was revealed that the Growling Tigers trained in Sorsogon since June, in a possible violation of the country's quarantine protocols.

The training bubble became known when former UST captain CJ Cansino was kicked out of the team for "defiance of authority." He has since transferred to the University of the Philippines.

Ayo, who led the Growling Tigers to a second place finish in UAAP Season 82, has kept mum about the whole situation except to stress that he was cooperating with the investigation, and to explain why Cansino was removed from the team.