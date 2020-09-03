UAAP Board of Trustees set to review recommendations after UST probe

MANILA, Philippines -- The Board of Trustees of the UAAP -- a body composed of the presidents of the member-schools -- will study the recommendations proposed by the Board of Managing Directors after a lengthy meeting on Thursday.

The BMD discussed the report submitted by University of Santo Tomas, concerning allegations that its basketball team trained in Sorsogon during the quarantine period in what is a violation of government protocols.

The discussion covered compliance with government-issued guidelines and protocols on the conduct of school and athletic activities during the community quarantine.

After a meeting that lasted more than three hours, the BMD drafted recommendations that will be submitted to the Board of Trustees for review and approval.

The UAAP, in a statement released Thursday night, did not specify those recommendations "out of respect to (UST) and the decision-making process of the BOT."

However, ABS-CBN News has been informed that among the recommendations is that Coach Aldin Ayo be sanctioned for his role in UST's training camp.

The "bubble" was allegedly held in Sorsogon, Ayo's hometown.

It remains to be seen which sanction will be meted out against Ayo, although it has been reported that the coach may be suspended or banned outright from the UAAP.

Ayo broke into the collegiate coaching scene after steering Colegio de San Juan de Letran to the NCAA Season 91 men's basketball title, in a massive upset of archrivals San Beda. He jumped ship to the UAAP after just one season with the Knights, and immediately led the De La Salle Green Archers to a dominant campaign in Season 79.

He left La Salle at the end of Season 80, wherein they were runners-up to Ateneo de Manila University. He has handled the Growling Tigers for the past two seasons, leading them to a second place finish in Season 82 after a dream run to the Finals.

His time in the UAAP may be coming to an end, however, after this latest controversy that has seen several players depart the UST program already. The exit of former captain CJ Cansino blew the lid off the Sorsogon bubble issue, and since then, at least two other key contributors -- Rhenz Abando and Brent Paraiso -- have dropped out of the school.

