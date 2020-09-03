PBA: Rain Or Shine, other teams itching to hold full-contact scrimmages

Rain Or Shine coach Caloy Garcia was happy to see his team return to training, albeit in staggered schedule.

Based on the current setup, PBA teams are working out by batches composed of four players, a coach and a health officer monitoring them.

Garcia acknowledged the team can only do so much in such an arrangement.

"Hindi puwede 'yung pa grupo-grupo lang. If we can try to get back as quickly as possible and have contacts and scrimmages, kasi 'yun talaga ang makaka-sharpen sa mga players," Garcia said in an article posted on the PBA website.

"Even us coaches can already gauge players by that time."

The league plans to request permission from the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases to allow teams to hold full-contact practices.

"I think everybody wants to play already, that's one thing," he said. "We can only get better if we play together."

"Everybody wants to play, kahit one conference lang," said Garcia. "I don't see any team or anybody saying huwag muna this conference, or ituloy na lang natin next year."