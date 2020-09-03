PBA: Amer explains what makes Tenorio so tough to guard

Barangay Ginebra guard LA Tenorio tests the Meralco defense. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- By now, Meralco point guard Baser Amer is very familiar with LA Tenorio's game.

They have played against each other three times in the finals of the PBA Governors' Cup, with Tenorio and the Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings walking away triumphant each time.

"Ayaw na ayaw ko kalaban 'yun eh," Amer said when asked about his match-up with Tenorio on "2OT."

Amer has nothing but respect and admiration for Tenorio, who at the age of 36 is the PBA's Iron Man. The veteran point guard has played 641 consecutive games in the league, breaking a record previously set by Alvin Patrimonio.

Amer explained that while he is familiar with Tenorio's tendencies, the Ginebra guard remains as tough to guard as ever.

"Hindi mo kasi alam kung kailan siya titira, hindi mo alam kung kailan siya da-drive," Amer said. "Hindi mo rin alam kung kailan siya shu-shoot."

"Ang galaw ng mata niya, tapos hindi mo alam, nauutakan ka na pala niya," he added.

"Minsan 'pag kunwari, 'pag alam niya na 'yung teammates niya, hindi nakaka-shoot, eh siya parang hindi pa siya pagod, so doon niya na ngayon binabanatan."

Tenorio also elevates his game when the stakes are highest. He was the Finals Most Valuable Player during the 2016 and 2017 PBA Governors' Cup, when the Gin Kings broke the Bolts' hearts to win the titles.

He was particularly deadly in the do-or-die Game 7 of the 2017 finals, scoring a team-high 26 points in the Gin Kings' 101-96 victory.

As tough as the match-up is for him, Amer also welcomes every chance he gets to learn from Tenorio.

"Ang galing, sobrang galing," he said. "Idol, idol."

